James Earl Attaway Leesville--James Earl Attaway, 86, died Friday at his home . He was the son of the late James Irvin and Omega Shealy Attaway. Surviving are his wife, Mary Griffin Attaway; three sons, James Russell, "Russ" of Leesville; Anthony Earl of Gilbert; Sidney Todd Attaway of Greenville; two daughters, Judy Derrick of Leesville, and Cindy Attaway of Vero Beach, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandsons, Due to the current global pandemic there will be no formal funeral. "Scooter" requested cremation and a private family scattering of ashes to be held at a later date. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2020