Dr. James B. Holman, III LEXINGTON - Dr. James Blanding Holman III, retired dentist, entered into eternal rest on February 13, 2020 at his home in Lexington, South Carolina due to natural causes. The son of James Blanding Holman, Jr. and Jane Shaffer Holman, Dr. Holman was born on July 12, 1938 in Batesburg, SC. Holman was a 1960 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he majored in Biology and was a member of the Kappa Alpha order. Dr. Holman volunteered for service in the United States Air Force on November 9, 1961, entering at Fort Jackson, and attending Officers Training School at Lackland Air Force, Texas. He was stationed briefly at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, and Wichita Falls Air Force Base, Texas. He was then assigned to the Strategic Air Command and served as an Atlas missile combat officer at Plattsburgh Air Force Base near Lake Placid, New York during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon completion of active duty in 1965, Holman studied dentistry at the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry in Chapel Hill, receiving his D.D.S. in 1969. He started a practice in Wagener and then moved to St. Andrews, where he practiced for the balance of his career. Dr. Holman was an avid outdoorsman, excelling at water skiing and sailing on Lake Murray, hunting the family farm in Batesburg, and harvesting oysters and shrimp around Bluffton. His interests ranged from space exploration and military history to raising obscure mountain vegetables. He was a lifelong supporter of his beloved UNC Tarheels Basketball team. Dr. Holman was married to the former Mary Perrodin Priester of Lexington, S.C. in 2002 until his death. He is survived by her and his three step children, Margaret Priester Selby (Chris) of Mt. Pleasant; Carolina Andrea Priester Houde (Albert) of Morgantown, West Virginia; and Patricia Susan Priester Southergill (Glen) of Butte, Montana, and eight step-grandchildren; and from his prior marriage to Rebecca Casey (Ellis), children, Julia Blanding Ferillo (Bud) of Columbia, Elizabeth Wiley Harbison (Will) of Columbia, and son, James Blanding Holman IV (Susannah Knox) of Charleston; and grandchildren, Aden Casey Ferillo of Charleston; Elizabeth Reade Harbison of Brooklyn, New York; Rebecca Blanding Harbison of Washington, DC; William Wiley Harbison of Columbia; Frances Caroline Holman and Jane Alexandra Holman of Charleston; his sisters, Lucy Bates Holman of Saluda, NC and Jane Terry Holman Henshaw of Fort Mill, and their children, adoring nieces and nephews Hal, Leigh, Craig, Jim and Sherrard; and his beloved dog, Humpie. A celebration of Jim's life will be held this summer in Saluda, North Carolina. Memorials can be sent to Saluda Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 638, Saluda, N. C. 28773 and Cherokee Presbyterian Church, 3622 Augusta Road, Gilbert, S. C. 29054?. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at

