James "Jim" Vernon Backman LEXINGTON - James "Jim" Vernon Backman entered Heaven's Gate on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Jim was the son of the late William Lee and Cora Shull Backman. He was married to the late Zelma Smith Backman until her death in 2014. Jim was an auto mechanic for the majority of his life working for Black's Garage, HL Chevrolet, Herndon Chevrolet, Backman Shell Station in Lexington before his retirement. After retiring, he opened Backman Garage in his back yard for his faithful customers. Jim was a member of Boiling Springs United Methodist Church of Lexington, SC. Jim is survived by his children, Leonard (Peggy), Roger (Sylvia), and Debbie (Jakie) Kyzer all of Lexington, and Danny (Gwen) of Gilbert, SC; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; brother, Ken (Judy) Backman of West Columbia, SC, sisters: Gladys Shealy, Mildred Ricard, both of Lexington, SC and Betty Rikard of Summit, SC. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by brothers: Burnice, Alvin "Beck" and Bill and his loving canine companion of many years, Banjo. Services will be held at Boiling Springs United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be one hour before the service in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Boiling Springs UMC Multi-Use Building/Paving Fund. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Full obituary at barr-price.com. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2019