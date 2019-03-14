Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bagwell Jr.. View Sign

James "Jim" Cecil Bagwell, Jr. COLUMBIA James "Jim" Cecil Bagwell, Jr. 74, went home to be with his Savior Jesus on Monday, March 11, 2019. Jim was born to Ruth Evelyn Worthey and the late James Cecil Bagwell, Sr. in Greenville, SC. and graduated from Parker High School in 1963. He spent over 35 years with Bell South & EDS specializing in Security, Force Management and Disaster Recovery. Jim enjoyed riding his motorcycle, listening to gospel and beach music and shagging to songs such as "Going Home to Jesus" (by The Clovers). Jim is survived by his loving wife, Patty. Also survived by Jim's daughter, Angie Richardson (Randy, son, Dylan) and Jim's son, James Bagwell (son, Bodhi) and stepchildren, Bryan Bouknight (Shelly, daughter, Sydney) and Toby Bouknight (Inna); brothers, Bobby Bagwell (Cindy), Ronnie Bagwell, Wayne Bagwell (Janet) and Rex Bagwell (Bonnie) in addition to multiple nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service celebrating Jim's life and his home going at the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1321 Salem Church Rd, Irmo, SC, 29063, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with Pastor Gary Phillips officiating. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Agape Hospice House (

