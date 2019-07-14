Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Baker Jr.. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 332 E Main St Kingstree , SC 29556 (843)-355-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

James D. "Jim" Baker, Jr. COLUMBIA - James "Jim" David Baker, Jr., 70, died peacefully on Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, at home in Columbia, South Carolina. Jim was born in Kingstree on March 12, 1949. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandfather. He was very dedicated to his family and the Lord Jesus Christ. The funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Kingstree United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family will be at 3 pm, followed by the service at 4 pm. The burial will be immediately following at the cemetery of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday evening, July 13, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the home of Hal and Cookie Adams at 6137 Hampton Ridge Road Columbia, 29209. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Linda Breeden Baker; they just celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on July 2. Jim is also survived by his precious daughter Victoria (Vicki) Baker Mengel, son-in law Hunter Mengel, and adorable granddaughter Henley Mengel, (who lovingly called him "PaPa"), and Baby Mengel (expected fall 2019) of Mount Pleasant. He is also survived by his sister Cora (Cookie) Baker Adams and brother-in-law Harold (Hal) Hoyt Adams, Jr. of Columbia and younger brother Thomas Edgar Baker of Manning. Jim was preceded in death by his parents James David Baker and Dorothy Hazel Epps Baker. Jim grew up on the family farm in Salters. When Jim was 10, his family moved to Kingstree where Jim graduated from Kingstree High School. Jim often stated that Kingstree was a great place to grow up. He worked summers and often after school on the family farm. He loved to drive the tractors! Jim started his college career at the Baptist College of Charleston, now Charleston Southern University. He continued classes at Midlands Tech, Benedict College, and the University of South Carolina, finishing his degree in Business Administration. He worked for several years before returning to school to earn his degree in Mathematics and teaching certification at Converse College. He started his teaching career in the SC prison system, where he felt a real calling from God to teach and to share His love. He later taught at several high schools in the Columbia area until he retired. During retirement he tutored at Epworth Children's Home and taught part-time at several schools, most recently at Irmo High School. Jim had a lifetime love of cars. In high school, he drove a Plymouth Valiant and a Chevrolet Corvair. When he finished high school, his dad bought him a new 1967 Dodge Dart, but he was not allowed to take it to college. Jim owned several cars during his life time, but his favorites were his BMWs. He and Linda owned 3 of them. Jim did most of the service himself; the cars were always sparkling clean inside and out, even the engines! He owned many tools and loved to tinker in his garage/workshop. Jim was extremely organized and a sharp dresser as well. Jim took up flying lessons before he met Linda. She flew with him a few times, but after a scary airplane ride in a thunderstorm, Jim gave up flying airplanes and focused on boating. He owned a small sailboat and then a Catamaran. One of Jim's most prized possessions was the yellow and white Donzi boat he owned while Vicki was growing up. During the summers, Jim and his family (his Mama, his sister and sister's family, and his brother and brother's daughter) would get together for a week at Cypress Point on Lake Marion. The group would spend time boating, swimming, eating and enjoying each other. Often, other friends and relatives would join in the gathering. This was the family vacation for many years. Jim's Donzi was always the fastest and the loudest boat around! In later years, Jim built model cars; he also enjoyed sharing his RC cars, boats, and airplanes with his grand-nephews. Charleston was a favorite place for Jim. Though work brought Jim and Linda to Columbia, they started their married life in Charleston and their daughter Vicki was born there. After Jim's dad died in 1994, he stayed very close with his mother, who referred to him as her "Sweet Jim." The two of them would go to Charleston at least once a month. Jim also loved the beach. Sometimes, he and his mom would go from Charleston to Myrtle Beach in one weekend. Jim and Linda visited Vicki, Hunter, and Henley in Charleston as often as they could. Jim and Henley, who turned one on March 21, had a joint surprise birthday celebration there on March 16. Over 60 people attended the grand party. Jim was overwhelmed with the number of friends and family who came. Jim's last trip to Charleston was on Father's Day weekend, June 14-16. Vicki and Hunter arranged a family boat ride for Jim in the Charleston area, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Church was always an important part of Jim's life. He and Linda met at a Methodist church in Charleston. They belonged to several different churches during their marriage. Jim and Linda were members of Shandon Baptist Church at his passing. His Sunday School class was extremely attentive to him and Linda during his bout with cancer. On Sunday, June 30, 20 people gathered at Jim and Linda's home for Sunday School. Even some neighbors came. Jim served the church in many capacities. He served as a Deacon at a previous church. His favorite thing to do at church was to teach Sunday School. He taught as long as his health would allow. He loved to study the Bible and had many commentaries to help him understand God's Word. He loved to talk about God and the Bible to anyone who would listen. Jim and Linda had attended Seacoast Church in Columbia and in Charleston during the last few years as often as he was able. When his cancer did not respond to chemotherapy, Jim remained steadfast in his Faith. Even though the family knows that Jim is with Jesus and is now without pain, they will miss him- his smile and his kind spirit. The family expresses appreciation to the Oncology Center in Columbia, especially Dr. Charles M. Butler and all the caring nurses. They also express appreciation to Amedisys Hospice Care of Columbia for their professional and gentle care of Jim. Memorials may be made to Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 Longstreet, Kingstree, SC 29556 or to Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, c/o Amy Sanders, 3508 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree, SC 29556 or to the . Williamsburg Funeral Home in Kingstree is in charge of the arrangements.

