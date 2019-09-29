James T. Ballew COLUMBIA - James Thurman Ballew, 90, of Columbia, died Friday, September 27, 2019. Born in Fountain Inn, SC, on November 4, 1928, he was the son of the late Richard Doyle and Mae Massey Ballew. Jim served in the United States Army as a Lieutenant during the Korean War. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University and later worked as a mechanical engineer with J.E. Sirrine Company in Greenville, SC. Jim is survived by his wife, Irene McClure Hinson; daughter, Kathy Bowen (John); grandchildren, Katherine Halligan (Andy), Harrison Bowen and Jay Bowen; great grandchildren, Frances, Molly and Kate Halligan; brother, Robert Ballew (Carla); sisters, Laura Cobb and Jean Jenkins. He is also survived by step-sons, Dick Hinson (Connie) and Bill Hinson (Kathy). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Frances Miller Ballew. A private service to celebrate and remember the life of Mr. Ballew will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of Kathy and John, Sunday evening, September 29th, from 5 until 7 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 29, 2019