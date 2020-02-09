Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Barber Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

James Edward Barber, Sr. 1927 - 2020 COLUMBIA - James E. Barber, Sr. "Jim", 92, passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born December 26, 1927 in Orangeburg, SC to Joseph D. Barber, Sr. and Lizzie Belle Haigler Barber. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired as a Division Manager with Liggett & Myers Tobacco Co. after 35 years. He was a member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church and was also a member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club where he served as a past president and received the "Hixson Award" which was the Kiwanis highest honor. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Greva Rucker Barber; daughter, Tricia Brogden (Buck) of Columbia, son, Jim Barber (Cindy) of Key West, Fl. and daughter, Cindi Muthig (David) of Columbia. Also 5 grandchildren, Becky Blackwell (Jason), Chip Brogden (Kristin), Kaci Muthig, Ben Muthig and Zack Barber and 2 great-grandchildren, LJ Blackwell and Lainey Brogden. A graveside service with military honors will be Tuesday, February 11th, at 10 o'clock, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, with The Rev. Daniel Schrall officiating. Friends of the family are welcome to visit at the home of Cindi and David Muthig, 2911 Stepp Dr. Cola. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to express their appreciation to Regency Hospice for their loving care and devotion to our family during these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or . Memories and condolences may be shared at

