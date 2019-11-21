James Ben Holland WEST COLUMBIA - A graveside service to celebrate the life of James Ben Holland, 90, of West Columbia will be held at 2:00 pm Friday November 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Mark Bredholt officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice. Mr. Holland passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Luverne, Alabama and was the son of the late Houston and Mayme Holland. Mr. Holland was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired as a manager with Owens and Minor, Inc. Mr. Holland is survived by his wife, Patricia Medders Holland; children, Beth (David) Morrison, Cindy (Beverly) Holland and James "Ben" (Ann Marie) B. Holland, Jr.; grandchildren, Wyatt Dowdee, Trip (Brittany) Holland and Ashlyn (Jacob) Oren. 2 Timothy 4:7, I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Nov. 21, 2019