James Brian Gainey HOPKINS - James Brian Gainey, 47, of Hopkins, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born January 6, 1972, he was a son of Jenny Lynn Cherry Gainey and the late Oscar David Gainey, Jr. A memorial service for Mr. Gainey will be held at 5 o'clock on Saturday, June 1st at Horrell Hill Independent Baptist Church with the Rev. Glenn Fryer officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. The family also invites friends to attend a reception following the service. Memorials may be made to Brelynn's Journey at https://www.gofundme.com/brelynnsjourney. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 30, 2019
