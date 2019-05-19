Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Brodeur Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Vincent Brodeur, Sr. COLUMBIA - James Vincent Brodeur, Sr., 87, went home to be with his loving Father and Creator on May 15, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive family and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the church. Jim was born July 21, 1931 in Jacksonville, Florida to Asa and Obdulia Brodeur. In June of 1953, he became a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame and then served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1956, he began his 34 year career with General Electric Appliances. In those years he rose through the ranks as a Sales Manager, where he made many long lasting relationships with customers and colleagues. Jim will be remembered for his spirit and his beauty by the way he handled himself as well as in the way he treated others and in his everyday life through the dedication he held for his family and his faith. He was active in the churches that he attended, enjoyed international travel with his wife, playing golf and cheering on his Fighting Irish. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brothers, Bob Brodeur and Dick Brodeur. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Betty Jean Brodeur; daughter, Leiza Brock (Reuben) of Hilton Head; son, Jim Brodeur, Jr. (Faye) of Columbia; a sister, Rose Marie Bush of Jacksonville, Fl; and numerous extended family members. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Staff at The Palmettos at Parklane who have provided their devoted love and care for the past five years and to Caris Hospice for their support in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Jim's honor may be made to The University of Notre Dame Department of Development ,1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556 or to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Please sign the online guestbook at

James Vincent Brodeur, Sr. COLUMBIA - James Vincent Brodeur, Sr., 87, went home to be with his loving Father and Creator on May 15, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive family and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at the church. Jim was born July 21, 1931 in Jacksonville, Florida to Asa and Obdulia Brodeur. In June of 1953, he became a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame and then served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1956, he began his 34 year career with General Electric Appliances. In those years he rose through the ranks as a Sales Manager, where he made many long lasting relationships with customers and colleagues. Jim will be remembered for his spirit and his beauty by the way he handled himself as well as in the way he treated others and in his everyday life through the dedication he held for his family and his faith. He was active in the churches that he attended, enjoyed international travel with his wife, playing golf and cheering on his Fighting Irish. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brothers, Bob Brodeur and Dick Brodeur. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Betty Jean Brodeur; daughter, Leiza Brock (Reuben) of Hilton Head; son, Jim Brodeur, Jr. (Faye) of Columbia; a sister, Rose Marie Bush of Jacksonville, Fl; and numerous extended family members. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Staff at The Palmettos at Parklane who have provided their devoted love and care for the past five years and to Caris Hospice for their support in his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Jim's honor may be made to The University of Notre Dame Department of Development ,1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556 or to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close