James Earl Brown SALLEY Mr. James Earl Brown, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mr. James Earl is the loving husband of 60 years to Mavis Cassidy Brown. He is the father of Kim (Donald) Harley, Sheila (Jerry) Sinclair, and Cathy Brown; grandfather of Austin (Brooke), Cassidy (Sabrina), Blaise, and Breize; great grandfather of Carter, Myers, and Johnny: and brother of O'Shield (late Emily), Jr., Gloria Jean (Jon Wayne), Mack (Ruby), Winston (Peggy), Judy (Wayne), Carol (late Hal), and the late M. T. He is the son of the late O'Shield Brown, Sr. and the late Addie Corbett Brown. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 pm Monday in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be at 4:30 pm Monday in the Salley Oakview Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the Brown family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 13, 2019