Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia , SC 29209
(803)-776-1092
Visitation
10:00 AM
Forest Lake Presbyterian Church
Service
11:00 AM
Forest Lake Presbyterian Church

James C. Epps, Jr. COLUMBIA - James "Jim" Carradine Epps, Jr., age 98, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mr. Epps was born on January 18, 1921 to the late James Carradine and Mabel Bochman Epps of Kingstree, SC. He grew up in Kingstree and graduated from Clemson Agricultural College, class of 1942. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. He served his country faithfully, earning two Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, and a Bronze Star. Upon returning home from World War II, he met and married the love of his life, the late Frances Shellhouse Epps in March 1949. Together they raised three daughters. Jim was a loyal Clemson fan and was an IPTAY member for seventy-seven continuous years. He retired from Clemson University as a Livestock and Poultry Health Officer having worked at Sandhills Clemson Extension for thirty-four years. Surviving are his daughters and son-in-law, Virginia "Ginny" Morris, Libby Chapman, and Diane (Woody) Green. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Brian (Beth) Morris, Ashley M. (Mike) Madden, Amanda C. (Gene) Dotson, Rebecca C. (Steven) Langston, Francie G. (Walker) Black, Suzanne Green, and Weston Green. He was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren, Bo, Betsy, and Ben Morris, Ryan, Kaitlyn, and Colin Madden, Addie and Emmie Dotson, Taylor, Peyton, and Camden Langston. He was preceded by his wife of fifty-seven years, Frances S. Epps and his sons-in-law Bobby Morris and Ronnie Chapman. Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at the church. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park following the service. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers, Bertha Watts, Sara Gray, Callie Watts, and Phillis Brown along with Heartstrings Hospice. Memorials may be made to the . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

