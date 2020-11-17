1/1
James C. "J.C." Hare
1956 - 2020
James C "J.C." Hare
July 10, 1956 - November 14, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - On November 14, 2020, James C. Hare (J.C.) passed away at the age of 64.
J.C. was born July 10, 1956 in Salt Lake City Utah to Colonel James Hare and Grace Hare. He grew up as a military "brat" until the family put down roots in S.C. He received a Master's degree in Geology from the University of South Carolina, specializing in paleo magnetics. He spent much of his career as a hydro geologist and worked locally and in Peru.
He enjoyed adapting items to purposes more utilitarian than originally intended and some were quite inventive. He built a to scale 18-hole golf course in his back yard that he named the Missing Links and marked it with monkey adorned flags. He used whiffle balls he spent months adapting in order to play as authentically a regular course as possible.
J.C. also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing pool at his favorite hangout, NightCaps, where he was a regular patron. His other interests included hiking, camping, traveling, and he was a competent artist as well. He had a buoyant personality and will be missed by his many friends and family.
He is survived by a sister, Diane Hare and dozens of family members from Florida to New York. Plans for a memorial will be announced at a later date.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.
Online register at barr-price.com


Published in The State on Nov. 17, 2020.
