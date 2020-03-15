James Carroll "Sonny" Wilson, Jr. WALTERBORO - Mr. James Carroll "Sonny" Wilson, Jr., 78, of Walterboro, formerly of Gaston, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Pruitt Healthcare in Walterboro. Born May 2, 1941 in Richland County and was a son of the late James Carroll Wilson, Sr. and Gertie Mae Davis Wilson. A memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Horrell Hill Baptist Church, 920 Horrell Hill Road, Hopkins, South Carolina. Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2020