Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Funeral service 3:00 PM Cayce United Methodist Church

James Cecil Park CAYCE - James Cecil Park, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, Monday, January 27, 2020. Born February 24, 1938 in Bay City, Texas. Jim was the son of Leah Stiewig Park and Dr. James Durward Park. He graduated from Statesboro High School, and later attended Georgia Southern University. He married Martha Rawls Parrish in 1960, after which he moved to Cayce, South Carolina. He worked for The Loxcreen Company for 52 years, retiring as the head of the engineering department. Jim was a longtime member of Cayce United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School class. He served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, MYF leader, a member of the financial committee and longtime choir member. He was also the Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 13. Jim was a member of the Sertoma Club, Kiwanis Club and was a volunteer for Junior Achievement and God's Helping Hands. He enjoyed spending time with his dog Bulloch (the smartest dog in the world), fishing, hiking, gardening, woodworking and many other outdoor activities, but his greatest joy was being a grandfather to Kaitlyn, Daisy, Parker and Parrish. Jim is survived by his loving wife Martha Rawls Parrish Park, his two children Suzanne Park Fitts (Tom) and James Wayne Park (Karen), and his grandchildren Kaitlyn Mackenzie Park, Daisy Rawls Park, Thomas Parker Fitts and Parrish Margaret Fitts. He is also survived by his two brothers Robert Goodrich Park and Dr. John Preston Park. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Cayce United Methodist Church, with visitation and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Anvil Fund of Cayce United Methodist Church, God's Helping Hands of Cayce, SC, or the . Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family with plans. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book.

