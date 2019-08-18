Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ceman. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Send Flowers Obituary

James M. Ceman RETIRED PASTOR OF OASIS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP LEXINGTON - Pastor James Matthew Ceman joined the Lord August 15, 2019. Pastor Ceman established and founded Trinity Christian Fellowship in 1978, which became Oasis Christian Fellowship, a non-denominational church in West Columbia; where many experience grace, mercy, healing and newness of Christian life. He retired 3 years ago, after serving 40 years in the ministry. Pastor Ceman was born January 27, 1935 in Madison, Wisconsin, a son of the late Robert and Elaine Ritter Ceman of Winnsboro, SC. He served 6 years in the US Army at both Ft. Benning and Ft. Jackson. He was an Assistant Chaplain, and received the Good Conduct Medal and Parachutist Badge. James was a volunteer chaplain for Lexington Medical Center for 20 years, ministering to the sick and their families. He ministered daily, through his television ministry on Channel 57, and had spoken at many non-denominational churches. He was a frequent guest Teacher at Florence Bible College and held frequent bible studies in different prisons in Columbia for 20 years. He was a leader in the Charismatic movement in the late 1960's and 1970's. James was a kind, loving and caring man who touched the lives of everyone he knew. He enjoyed caring for others and established a food bank in his church. He blessed people in the Dominican Republic, Ghana and England. James is survived by his wife, Madelon Henderson Ceman; sons, James and Johnny; daughter, Karen Greene (Scott); and granddaughter, Jodie. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his sister, Janet and brother, Gary. He loved reading the Word, books about Jesus and His Jewish Influences, helping others, riding in his pontoon boat and watching Carolina football. A burial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Pastors Dee Pardue and David Spears will officiate. Interment with US Army honors will follow the service in Woodridge Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Oasis Christian Fellowship, 1325 Whippoorwill Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memorials may be made to Oasis Christian Fellowship. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

James M. Ceman RETIRED PASTOR OF OASIS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP LEXINGTON - Pastor James Matthew Ceman joined the Lord August 15, 2019. Pastor Ceman established and founded Trinity Christian Fellowship in 1978, which became Oasis Christian Fellowship, a non-denominational church in West Columbia; where many experience grace, mercy, healing and newness of Christian life. He retired 3 years ago, after serving 40 years in the ministry. Pastor Ceman was born January 27, 1935 in Madison, Wisconsin, a son of the late Robert and Elaine Ritter Ceman of Winnsboro, SC. He served 6 years in the US Army at both Ft. Benning and Ft. Jackson. He was an Assistant Chaplain, and received the Good Conduct Medal and Parachutist Badge. James was a volunteer chaplain for Lexington Medical Center for 20 years, ministering to the sick and their families. He ministered daily, through his television ministry on Channel 57, and had spoken at many non-denominational churches. He was a frequent guest Teacher at Florence Bible College and held frequent bible studies in different prisons in Columbia for 20 years. He was a leader in the Charismatic movement in the late 1960's and 1970's. James was a kind, loving and caring man who touched the lives of everyone he knew. He enjoyed caring for others and established a food bank in his church. He blessed people in the Dominican Republic, Ghana and England. James is survived by his wife, Madelon Henderson Ceman; sons, James and Johnny; daughter, Karen Greene (Scott); and granddaughter, Jodie. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his sister, Janet and brother, Gary. He loved reading the Word, books about Jesus and His Jewish Influences, helping others, riding in his pontoon boat and watching Carolina football. A burial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Pastors Dee Pardue and David Spears will officiate. Interment with US Army honors will follow the service in Woodridge Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Oasis Christian Fellowship, 1325 Whippoorwill Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memorials may be made to Oasis Christian Fellowship. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close