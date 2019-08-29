James Cox CAMDEN- Graveside services for James Christopher Cox, 47, of Camden, SC, will be held at Quaker Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019. Rev. Michael Arant and Rev. Meegian Gossard will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel from 6:00 until 7:30 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Memorials may be made to the , of Kershaw County, 647 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff, SC 29078 or Lyttleton Street Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020. Chris died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Chris was born in Camden, SC, the son of Margaret Anne Young Cox and the late James Marion Cox. Besides his mother, Chris is survived by sisters, Katie Smith, of Camden, SC, Denise McGriff Richards (Dave), of York, SC; niece, Susanne Smith, of Camden, SC; aunt Beatrice Cox McPherson (Roy), of Bishopville, SC; uncles, Ardell Young (Mary), of Rembert, SC, Benton Young (Lynn), of Sumter, SC and Ned Young (Pattie), of Camden, SC. Chris was predeceased by his wife, Myrtle Mary Cox. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Cox family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 29, 2019