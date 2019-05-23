Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Columbus "Jimmy" Scarborough. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

James Columbus "Jimmy" Scarborough COLUMBIA - James Columbus "Jimmy" Scarborough, was born June 1, 1936 to J.R. and Effie (Roberts) Scarborough. He was the grandson of David and Bannie (Carter) Scarborough and Ernest and Elizabeth (Wagstaff) Roberts. He left this world on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by his family whom he loved more than anything. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann Strange Scarborough; his daughter, Lisa McCaskill and her husband Chip of Cassatt, SC; his daughter, Mary Nunn of Irmo, SC; and his son, James Scarborough of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Faith Gainey and her husband Johnny, Victoria Strange, Cody Privette, and William Nunn; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Coggins and one niece and nephew. Jimmy attended Lower Richland High School and Clemson College before he entered the military. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1963. Jimmy was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. He was a life member and Past Master of Lower Richland Masonic Lodge #406, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, a member of Columbia Eastern Star Chapter #59 and a Past Patron of Lower Richland Eastern Star Chapter #295. Jimmy owned James C. Scarborough Construction Company and installed service station equipment for over 30 years. He was also a farmer and retired from the civil service at Fort Jackson. Jimmy never met a stranger. He loved people and told endless jokes that kept everyone laughing. He was the smartest but most humble man and could engineer anything. His family and friends will miss him dearly. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park with Masonic Rites and Military Honors. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Lower Richland #406, Lower Richland #295 and Columbia #59. The family would like to thank the staff of KershawHealth Hospice for their dedication and excellent care given to our loved one in the past month. Donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the online guestbook at

James Columbus "Jimmy" Scarborough COLUMBIA - James Columbus "Jimmy" Scarborough, was born June 1, 1936 to J.R. and Effie (Roberts) Scarborough. He was the grandson of David and Bannie (Carter) Scarborough and Ernest and Elizabeth (Wagstaff) Roberts. He left this world on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by his family whom he loved more than anything. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann Strange Scarborough; his daughter, Lisa McCaskill and her husband Chip of Cassatt, SC; his daughter, Mary Nunn of Irmo, SC; and his son, James Scarborough of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Faith Gainey and her husband Johnny, Victoria Strange, Cody Privette, and William Nunn; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Coggins and one niece and nephew. Jimmy attended Lower Richland High School and Clemson College before he entered the military. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1963. Jimmy was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. He was a life member and Past Master of Lower Richland Masonic Lodge #406, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, a member of Columbia Eastern Star Chapter #59 and a Past Patron of Lower Richland Eastern Star Chapter #295. Jimmy owned James C. Scarborough Construction Company and installed service station equipment for over 30 years. He was also a farmer and retired from the civil service at Fort Jackson. Jimmy never met a stranger. He loved people and told endless jokes that kept everyone laughing. He was the smartest but most humble man and could engineer anything. His family and friends will miss him dearly. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park with Masonic Rites and Military Honors. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Lower Richland #406, Lower Richland #295 and Columbia #59. The family would like to thank the staff of KershawHealth Hospice for their dedication and excellent care given to our loved one in the past month. Donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close