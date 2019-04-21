James Leonard Connell "Juicey" CAMDEN A funeral service for James "Juicey" Leonard Connell, 91, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, with a visitation 1hr prior. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The Rev. Gene Stokes will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church Youth Fund or Senior Citizen Fund. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019