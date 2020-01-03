James "Bud" Cook ELGIN A celebration of life service for James L. "Bud" Cook, 75, will be held Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Cook passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in Blythewood, he was a son of the late Willie Samuel Cook and Isabelle Bass Cook. Mr. Cook was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Jamil Temple Shriner. He enjoyed yardwork, watching NASCAR and spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Michele Maybay Cook; children, James L Cook (Sherrie) of Lexington, Theresa C. Dean (Tim) of Elgin, Stephen Cook (Robin) of Lugoff; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers and 5 sisters. He was predeceased by a sister, Diane Morris. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020