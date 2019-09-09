Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Cooper. View Sign Service Information Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown 305 West Main St. Easley , SC 29640 (864)-859-4001 Memorial service 12:30 PM Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church Columbia , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James P. "Jimmy" Cooper EASLEY - James Preston "Jimmy" Cooper, 89, formerly of Columbia, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Born on November 3, 1929 in Maysville, GA, he was the only son of the late Journey Preston and Mildred Underwood Cooper. Mr. Cooper graduated from Richmond Academy of Augusta and The University of South Carolina where he played on the football team with a full scholarship. After graduation, he was employed by the university for over 45 years. While there he held the positions of Director of Sol Blatt P.E. Center, Director of Housing and finally, Director of Operational Services from which he retired. He also was instrumental in organizing SCAPPA (S.C. Association of Physical Plant Administrators). Mr. Cooper was a Charter and Lifetime member of The USC Lettermen Association, where he was a past president. He was a member and past president of the Administrative Employees Club, and he was a lifetime member of the Alumni Association. He was an avid supporter of Gamecock sports and the Gamecock Club. He served as one of the twelve ambassadors with the Athletic Department and enjoyed doing volunteer work with them. During his younger years, he was an avid hunter, racquetball player, and golfer. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia, the Bible Survey Class and served as an usher, deacon and greeter. He proudly served his country with the 101st Airborne in the US Army from 1951-1953. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Ann Reese Cooper of Easley; two sons, James P. Cooper, Jr. of Wilmington, NC and Dr. John A. Cooper and his wife, Karen, of Easley; six grandchildren, James P. Cooper, III, William E. Cooper and his wife, Elizabeth, Andrew S. Cooper and his wife, Allison, Kinsey C. Sheehan and her husband, Coley, John A. Cooper, Jr., and Paige C. Succop and her husband, Ryan; and a sister, Eileen Cooper Martin of Augusta. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Kimberly S. Cooper and a grandson, Hunter Journey Cooper. A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Cooper's life will be held 12:30 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church, Columbia, where the family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private burial will be held in Bush River Memorial Gardens in Columbia. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or Foothills Retirement Communities, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC 29642.

