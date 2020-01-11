James Corder COPE, SC - A Celebration of Life service for James Thomas Corder, 66, of Cope, SC will be held at two o'clock p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, Blackville, SC with military honors accorded. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday and other times at the home. In lieu, of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 28 Pascallas St., Blackville, SC 29817. James passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Whitmire, SC, he was a son of the late Fred Corder and Mary Boulware Corder. He was a member of Faith Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. He received his associate degree in electrical engineering from OC Tech. He was a maintenance supervisor who worked at Koyo/Jtekt for 35 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include his wife Shirley Robertson Corder; his daughter and son-in-law Jaime Leigh and Chris John Coker, Sr.; a son Christopher Edward Evans; a sister Martha Lucas; grandchildren Misae Elise Evans, Caleb Ryan Smoak, Christopher Edward Evans, Jr., Zachery Thomas Smoak, Luke Edward Evans, Jacob Edward Evans and a great grandson Greyson Thomas Smoak. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 11, 2020