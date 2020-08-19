1/1
James Cornelius Reamer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Cornelius Reamer COLUMBIA - A memorial service for James Cornelius Reamer, 85, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Visitation will be after the service. Mr. Reamer died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late William Schell Reamer, Jr. and Margaret Hamilton Reamer. Surviving are his sons, James Cornelius "Neil" Reamer, Jr. (Colette), and Edwin "Ed" Christian Reamer; grandchildren, Leigh Reamer Mabie (James) and Jason Hamilton Reamer; and extended relations through the Reamer, Danforth, Carson, Smith, Gandy, and Rodgers families. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn "Kitty" Tisdale Reamer. Memorials may be made to the Pawmetto Lifeline where his beloved dachshund, Herschel, was adopted. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
I will miss you my friend you were always there for me I will never forget you . YOU WILL ALWAYS Be IN MY HEART
Debbie Brazell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved