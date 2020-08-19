James Cornelius Reamer COLUMBIA - A memorial service for James Cornelius Reamer, 85, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Visitation will be after the service. Mr. Reamer died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late William Schell Reamer, Jr. and Margaret Hamilton Reamer. Surviving are his sons, James Cornelius "Neil" Reamer, Jr. (Colette), and Edwin "Ed" Christian Reamer; grandchildren, Leigh Reamer Mabie (James) and Jason Hamilton Reamer; and extended relations through the Reamer, Danforth, Carson, Smith, Gandy, and Rodgers families. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn "Kitty" Tisdale Reamer. Memorials may be made to the Pawmetto Lifeline where his beloved dachshund, Herschel, was adopted. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
