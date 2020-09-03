James Creech Rader COLUMBIA - James Creech "Jim" Rader, 60, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his brother, Donald Harold Rader, Jr. He was preceded by his mother, Madeline Still Rader and his father, Donald Harold Rader; as well as his brother, John Robert "Bobby" Rader. The service for Mr. Rader will be held 2 o'clock, Friday, September 4th, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The Reverend Cannon Andrew Grosso will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of SC, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC, 29209; or to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com