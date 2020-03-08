James Irvin Crow DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL - James Irvin Crow, 88, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away Tuesday 3/3/2020. James was born in Inman SC, the son of Albert Irvin and Martha (Fleming) Crow . He graduated Class of 1950 Inman High School, was in the National Guard, and US Air Force. He worked for and retired from First Citizens Bank of Columbia, SC. James was a Loving and kind man. He will be dearly missed. James is survived by his children: Linda L. (Crow) Hill (Butch), Albert I. Crow, James S. Crow, Richard "Ricky" G. Crow, Mary Ann Leonard Thompson, Ruben Lewis Leonard (Rhonda), along with many grand and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. James was met in Heaven by his wife Mary Nell (Newman) Crow, and children Alice (Crow) Shobert and Ralph E Leonard. A graveside service will be held at Dutch Fork Baptist Church Irmo, SC on March 21, 2020 12:00 pm, with Dunbar Funeral Home in charge.
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2020