James Daniel Odom COLUMBIA James Daniel "Danny" Odom, 66, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Danny was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on February 6, 1954, and raised in Sumter, South Carolina. He graduated from Sumter High School in 1972 and then moved to Columbia, SC to perform undergraduate and graduate work at U.S.C. and the U.S.C. School of Pharmacology. He loved his career as a pharmacist where he served the people of Columbia for over 30 years. Mr. Odom was preceded in death by his father James W." Boots" Odom, and mother Julia McAteer Odom. He is survived by his three children Nick (Jodi) Dionne-Odom Birmingham, AL, Mark Odom & Connor Odom of Columbia, SC., two grandchildren Jackson Dionne-Odom and Millie Dionne-Odom, two brothers Gene (Marlene) Odom Benton, KY, Sammy Odom Columbia, SC and a host of nieces and nephews. A crypt side service will be held Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 am in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Rd, Columbia SC 29212. Pastor Tim Bupp will officiate. www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 9, 2020.