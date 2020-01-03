James Daniel Smith LEXINGTON - James Daniel Smith, 89 entered into enteral rest on January 2, 2020. Born June 30, 1930 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late Daniel Lee and Ola Hayes Smith. James retired from the United States Army as 1st Sergeant, and Sears. James was a member of Christ Sanctified Holiness Church, Oakwood Baptist. Survivors include his wife; Dorothy Bowen of Lexington, children; Lisa Cooper of Stevens Point, WI, Donna Sue Ellren (Raymond) of Jemison, AL, Gary Smith (Darlene) of Laurinburg, NC, step children; Pat Shealy (Timothy) of Cayce, SC, John Zenoni, Jr. (Terri) of Blythewood, SC, Gregory Zenoni of Lexington, SC, sisters; Rachel Mishoe of Montogomery, AL, Collen Cruce of Montgomery, Al, and Annett Dupoe of Fayetteville, GA, brother; Benney Ross Smith of St. Petersburg, FL., 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; In addition to James's parents, James is predeceased by his second wife; Clara Elizabeth Cross Smith, son; Terry Smith, sisters; Pauline Wirth, Demaris Nevett, Mary Ruth Strichland, Maycelle Hoager, grandson; Aaron Smith, and one step grandson. Brother; Lee Smith, Jr. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM with Full Military Honors Saturday January 4, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. A Graveside service will be held 2 PM Sunday January 5, 2020 at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Cemetery 2500 North 41 Circle, Perry, Georgia 31069. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020