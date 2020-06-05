James David Litz SANTEE - CWO-3 (Retired) James David Litz of Glen Richey, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Clearfield County to the late Sylvester David Litz and Mildred Stewart Litz, he was the fourth of ten children. He and his wife have been longtime residents of Santee, SC for the last 36 years. Mr. Litz ("Pap" as he was affectionately called by his family) proudly served his country as a Chief Warrant Officer in the United States Army. While he was initially deployed to Korea, he also served at several other military bases throughout the world. He served two tours in the Vietnam War, where he was the recipient of the The Bronze Star Medal for "meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces". He also received several other medals and awards during his service to the United States of America. Following his tenure serving in the military, Mr. Litz worked at The Department of Youth Services for nearly 15 years. In their free time, Mr. Litz and his wife, Jean, travelled extensively in their RV across North America with The Holiday Rambler Club. They also spent much of their time spoiling their grandchildren and great-grands. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Doris Jean (Graham) Litz; his son, Allen "Dah" Litz (Judy); his grandchildren: Lori A. Smith (Neal) and Corey J. Bishop (Kayla); his great-grandchildren, McKayla and Cadence Smith and Skylar and Remy Bishop; his siblings, Raymond Litz (Becky), Theodore Litz (Colleen), Donna Litz Farrell, and Carol Litz Duez; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Litz, John Litz, and Terry Litz; sisters, Kathleen Litz Augustine and Helen Litz Klink; and grandson, Levi Bishop. The Celebration of Life service for Mr. Litz will be a private ceremony for "family only" at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, South Carolina on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Operation Homefront 1355 Central Parkway S, Ste. 100 San Antonio, TX 78232 www.operationhomefront.org www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.