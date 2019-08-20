James David Roper COLUMBIA - James David Roper, 71, died August 15, 2019 in Columbia, SC. He was born August 12, 1948 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Richard Abercrombie Roper and Dorothy White Roper. James was a graduate of A.C. Flora High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He retired from the South Carolina Employment Security Commission with over 30 years of service. His main hobby was playing the piano. He is survived by 2 brothers, Richard Allen Roper of Charleston, SC and Douglas Carlton Roper of Columbia, SC; 2 nephews and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by a brother. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2019