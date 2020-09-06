James "Jim" DeVold COLUMBIA - James "Jim" DeVold was born on October 24, 1942 in Ishpeming, MI. On August 29, 2020 he left us to reunite with his family and friends that have gone before him in eternity. He is predeceased by his parents Woodrow and Helvi DeVold, his beloved sister Patricia DeVold and his loving daughter Amy Vick. Upon graduation from Ishpeming High School, Jim joined the US Navy and traveled the world. He graduated from Northern Michigan University after which he began his career with General Motors that would shape his life. The coming years would bring relocations around the country from Michigan to Illinois to North Carolina to California and finally to South Carolina. He found his forever church family at Redeemer Lutheran Church where he was an active participant. Jim completed his career at Love Chevrolet in Columbia, SC as Parts Director. In his retirement he participated and later planned Navy reunion weekends for members of the USS Poccono. He was extremely proud of his Finnish heritage, he embodied the term SiSU (tenacity of purpose). Jim is survived by his loving wife who never left his side, Sandy and his children Martin (Shiori) DeVold of Salt Lake City, UT, Johanna (Troy) Golden of West Columbia, SC and the light of his life, his "BFF" grandson Colby Golden. Also surviving are brothers Alan (Lori) and Norman (JoAnn) DeVold along with his cousins, nephews, and nieces. There will be a church service at 12:00 pm on September 9, 2020 for family members. Anyone who wishes to view the service may do so via the live stream on the Redeemer Lutheran Church Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donation to either of the following: The Patricia DeVold Scholarship Fund c/o Marquette County Community Foundation 401 E. Fair Ave Box 37, Marquette, MI 49855 and/or Redeemer Lutheran Church 525 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC 29210.



