Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 Funeral service 1:30 PM First Baptist Church Wagener , SC

James Douglas Baughman COLUMBIAJames Douglas Baughman, 74, of Columbia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1944 in Wagener, South Carolina to Lois K. Baughman and the late Cecil O. Baughman. James was a 1962 graduate of Wagener Sally High School. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wagener. In his younger years, James was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gospel concerts and loved yard work and growing flowers. He enjoyed spending time and traveling with family and friends. James is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne; his mother of Lexington; one daughter, Greta (Jim) of Cayce; two sons, Jamey (Christie) of Gaston and Ryan (Wendy) of Lexington; ten grandchildren, MacKenzie and Will Swink, Taylor, Hobey, Bailey, Kayleigh, Trista, Alexus, Quenton and Hannah Baughman; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson and Bentley; one sister, Annie Kimball (Butch); and one brother, Cecil (Linda). James is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, his dog Higgins and many kitties. He was predeceased by his father and infant son, Wade Baughman; and half- sister, Veleta Andrews. A visitation will be held at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Wagener, South Carolina on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park, Lexington, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Wagener, South Carolina, Mental Health America of South Carolina or Pawmetto Lifeline. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

