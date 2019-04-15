James Robert Dukes IRMO - James Robert Dukes, 41, of Irmo, SC, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 6 PM, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home of Orangeburg. The family will receive friends following the service. James was born in Orangeburg, a son of Gussie Robert Dukes and Judy Barnes Dukes. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and worked as a Loss Prevention Officer for Foodlion. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and showing fast cars. Survivors include his parents of Reevesville; one son Robert James, "Robbie" Dukes of Columbia; one brother Don Dukes and his wife Carrie of Orangeburg; a large extended, lovimg family and many wonderful friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dukes.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
Published in The State on Apr. 15, 2019