James E. Darnell CAYCE A celebration of life for James E. Darnell, 73, will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the family's residence. The family will have a special gathering with readings and scripture at 2 p.m. at the home. Mr. Darnell passed away December 29, 2019. Born in Bamberg, he was the son of the late Elbert and Gladys Blume Darnell. Mr. Darnell retired from a career in insurance sales in 2001 and, an adventurer at heart, took off on a cross-country road trip to Alaska. He was an avid outdoorsman and loyal, lifelong Gamecock fan. His greatest joys were fishing on the Congaree River, taking his grandchildren camping, and watching any Gamecock athletic event. He was happiest when he was with his family. Mr. Darnell is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martha S. Darnell; daughter, Sheila Platts; step-son, Blane Whittle; step-daughter, Melanie Anderson (Wally); grandchildren, Whitney Stroud, Trey Whittle, Bill Smith (Kayla), Walt Anderson (Katie), Sarah Chavis (Jeremy), Elizabeth Platts, and Cameron Platts; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a son, Brad Darnell; daughter, Tammy Darnell; and 2 brothers. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Jan. 2, 2020