James Ernest Phipps Jr. SANDY RUN, SC - Retired Senior Master Sergeant James E. Phipps, Jr. of Sandy Run, South Carolina, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, James E. Phipps, Sr. and Ida Matthewes Phipps, and an infant sister, Mary Ellen Phipps. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret (Joan) Bozard Phipps and son, James Martin Phipps of Sandy Run, brother, Kenneth Phipps (Julia) of Sherwood, Arkansas, sister, Cathy Ellisor (Don) of Charleston, South Carolina. He has many beloved nieces and nephews. He and his wife were Godparents to 13 children. He retired from the U.S. Air Force on August 1, 1988, after serving his Country for 28 years. Jim was a member of Sandy Run Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sandy Run Lutheran Church, 1927 Old State Road, Swansea, SC 29160. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Sandy Run Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020