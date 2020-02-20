Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edison Corder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Edison Corder BATESBURG - James Edison Corder, 75, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, February 21, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Hulon Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Henry Stamper and Rev. Robert Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. 4:00 P.M. before the service at the funeral home. Active pallbearers will be Keith Pierce, Steve Brown, Earl Rikard, Derek Corder, Devun Corder and Steve Spradley. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Corder Pest Control. Mr. Corder was born in Batesburg, SC, son of Savannah Mae Hall Corder and the late John Etheridge Corder. James was a member of Hulon Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and was very active with his kids. He was also a Gideon and a member of the B-L Rotary Club. Mr. Corder was a member of the Midlands Pest Control Association. He started Corder Pest Control in 1972 in his back yard and worked hard all of his life to grow the business. James loved traveling, camping and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Vickie B. Corder; sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney James (Paige) Corder, Alan Gregory (LeSha) Corder, Joey Clinton (Jane) Corder; stepchildren, Cal Forrest, Lauren (Jeph) Watson; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Derek (Aly), Devun, Mallory, Clinton, and Savannah Corder; step grandchildren, Caleigh and Ava Watson; brothers and sister-in-law, Ronald (Debra) Corder, Roy Corder; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris L. Corder; brothers and sisters-in-law, William "Buck" (Judy) Corder; Marvin (Joyce) Corder; and a sister. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hulon Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Batesburg, the Shriners or a . Condolences may be expressed at

