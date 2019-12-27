Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Bokanovich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Edward Bokanovich "Bo" LEXINGTON - MSgt (retired) James Bokanovich, 86, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Moundsville, WV. James was a retiree of the United States Air Force and the State of SC where he worked as a contract administrator. He was involved in numerous organizations including: Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post 130, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Retired Enlisted Association, National Association of Uniform Services, Benevolent and Protective order of Elks, Mason Cayce Lodge 384 and Former Shriner. James was an usher at his church and loved his family and church family. James volunteered at the VA hospital and gave over 4000 hours of his time. He also donated over nine gallons of blood in his adult life. James leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Dorothea Bokanovich, and four children: Rebecca Peters (Mike), Richard Hart (Joy), David Hart (Pam), and Loretta Bolembach (Mark). He is survived by grandchildren and many other relatives as well. He was predeceased by five of his seven siblings. The family will receive visitors Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. prior to his memorial service at 10:00 a.m. at Broadacres Baptist Church, 2350 Taylor Road, Cayce, SC 29033. Interment, for family members only, at Ft. Jackson immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broadacres Baptist Church Building Fund, 2350 Taylor Road, Cayce, SC 29033. Thompsons Funeral Home in West Columbia is handling the arrangements for the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

