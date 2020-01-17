James Edward Robinson COLUMBIA - Mr. James Edward Robinson of Columbia, SC was born on August 16, 1933, to the late Geneva Robinson and Alexander Robinson. He departed this life on Monday, January 13, 2020. James was educated in the public schools of Richland County graduating from Webber High School. He later joined the Army serving his country faithfully. James later became a truck driver for Spectra Chemical. Mr. James Robinson leaves to cherish his memories to his children, Patricia (Walter) Johnson, Linda Young, James Robinson, Jr., and Irvin (Jenette) Goodwin; stepchildren, Belinda (Allen) Ballentine and Anthony (Gerendine) Ashford; siblings, Annie Mae (Jasper) Farley, Emily Thompson, Alexander (Ella) Robinson, Jr., and John (Ester) Robinson; sister in laws, Annie Robinson and Connie Robinson, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a devoted special friend, Ms. Rhudine Robinson. The homegoing service for Mr. James Edward Robinson will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 17, 2020