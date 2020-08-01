James Edward Yates, Sr BATESBURG - James Edward Yates, Sr, 81, passed away Thursday, July 30th, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1st at West Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Mr. Yates was born in Fayette City, PA, a son of the late John Thomas and Annabel Kepple Yates. He was married to the late Frances Elizabeth McGee Yates. Mr. Yates was a United States Air Force Veteran, where he worked as a communications specialist. Most of his career, he worked at various trucking companies, including Southeastern Freight Lines, as a transportation specialist. He was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela E. Mohl (David) of Pennsylvania; son and daughter-in-law, James Edward Yates, Jr (Kimberly); sisters, Janet Y. Shetterly, Nancy Y. Ambrose; grandchildren, Eric James Yates, Sarah Elizabeth Mohl and Carly Alyssa Yates. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lilly Y. Margie, and brothers, Richard and John Yates. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com