1/1
James Edward Yates Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Yates, Sr BATESBURG - James Edward Yates, Sr, 81, passed away Thursday, July 30th, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1st at West Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Mr. Yates was born in Fayette City, PA, a son of the late John Thomas and Annabel Kepple Yates. He was married to the late Frances Elizabeth McGee Yates. Mr. Yates was a United States Air Force Veteran, where he worked as a communications specialist. Most of his career, he worked at various trucking companies, including Southeastern Freight Lines, as a transportation specialist. He was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela E. Mohl (David) of Pennsylvania; son and daughter-in-law, James Edward Yates, Jr (Kimberly); sisters, Janet Y. Shetterly, Nancy Y. Ambrose; grandchildren, Eric James Yates, Sarah Elizabeth Mohl and Carly Alyssa Yates. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lilly Y. Margie, and brothers, Richard and John Yates. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved