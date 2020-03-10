Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Elias Mallios Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

James Elias "Jim" Mallios, Sr., SCNG (Ret.) COLUMBIA MAJ James Elias "Jim" Mallios, Sr., 87, of Columbia, died peacefully, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born February 26, 1933 in Columbia, he was a son of the late Louie Elias and Fedwa Khoury Mallios. MAJ Mallios served his state and country with honor for more than 29 years in the SC Army National Guard. He served the guard in many positions to include Ordnance Company Commander. Jim was an insurance agent for Penn Mutual, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Minnesota Mutual, obtaining many awards in the life and health insurance field. Survivors include his devoted and beloved wife of 65 years, Mavis Gresham Mallios; daughter, Denise M. Hubbard (Dr. Charles Hubbard); sons, James "Skip" Mallios and Gus Mallios (Debra); granddaughters, Adeana Towne (Ian), Jennifer Hubbard, Carolina Hubbard and Lena Moody (Brett); great-grandchildren, Jackson, Myles and Ari. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother's, Bill and Gus Mallios and sisters, Helen Conrad and Julia Mallios. A graveside service, with SC National Guard honors, will be held 3 o'clock, Thursday, March 12th, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The motorcade to Fort Jackson will depart promptly at 2:30 o'clock. The family expresses their gratitude to the many friend who comforted them and held them close during Jim's long journey with Alzheimer's. "We thank you for your prayerful support. All is now good". In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at

