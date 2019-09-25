James "Jim" Fallon McTigue COLUMBIA - Dr. James "Jim" Fallon McTigue, 79, of Columbia passed on September 22, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA, on February 24, 1940 to Hugh J. and Hellen M. Fallon McTigue. Survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise, of over 54 years; sons, Timothy, Rory (husband of Meredith), Kerry (husband of Amy); grandchildren, Lauren, Brendan, Dylan, Tristan, and Mims Catherine and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by brothers, Donald & Hugh; and sisters, Patricia & Rosemary. Jim was in the inaugural class of the US Peace Corps and concentrated on providing modern health care in Bolivia. He then excelled at serving our Nation's most needy, becoming the 1st Chief Scientist of the US Public Health Service. He co-authored the Surgeon General's Report on AIDS. After retiring from the Public Health Service, Captain McTigue went on to direct the Master of Public Health program at the University of South Carolina School of Public Health. He enjoyed attending daily mass, loved his dogs, sailing, and coaching his boys. His greatest accomplishment though was the love he bestowed on his wife, Mary Louise. Their bond was and is that of "A True Love Story." Our family is grateful to God for giving him to us. A Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. McTigue will be held at 12: 00 PM, Friday, September 27th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Friday. A rosary will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday followed by a visitation until 7:00 PM at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Ext. Columbia. Memorials may be sent to Clean of Heart, Catholic Charities of South Carolina, 901 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 25, 2019