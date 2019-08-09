Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ferrell Williams. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-788-6310 Send Flowers Obituary

James Ferrell Williams COLUMBIA - James Ferrell Williams, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Georgetown, SC, on August 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ferrell, the only child of James R. Williams and Thelma B. Williams, both deceased, was born in Moultrie, GA, July 22, 1948. He lived most of his childhood in the suburbs of Atlanta. He met the love of his life, Sharon Clark Williams, while working at Retail Credit Company in Atlanta. They married April 26, 1969 in Marietta, Georgia. Beginning in 1969, Ferrell worked for Georgia International Life and later Coastal States Life. In January 1982, he was recruited by Blue Cross Blue Shield in Columbia, SC, commencing a 30-year career. His very successful service there culminated with a position as Vice President of Major Group Underwriting. During his tenure, he met many wonderful people who enhanced his career and brightened his life. Prior to retiring, he built a home near the SC coast, which he and his wife visited and enjoyed regularly with their children and grandchildren. They resided there full-time after retirement. Ferrell was a great fan of University of Georgia football and always became excited about new recruits. He enjoyed landscaping his yard and trying new plants. Golf was a favorite pastime and he loved his pet dogs. Prior to his illness, he hoped to complete certification as a S.C.U.T.E. volunteer. His granddaughters were everything to him; he was so proud of them. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; their son, Tim Williams and his wife, Leah; their daughter, Melanie Williams and her daughters, Shelby and Molly; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins all dear to his heart. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, 4219 Hard Scrabble Rd, Columbia, SC 29223. Funeral service will take place Monday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223, followed by interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Liver Cancer- or DeBordieu & Hobcaw S.C.U.T.E. Please sign the online guestbook at

