James Foster "Jim" Grimball, Sr. RINCON, GA - James Foster "Jim" Grimball, Sr., 74, passed away August 2, 2020 at Effingham Hosptial. The California native was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from GA Ports after working on the waterfront his entire career. He loved to paint, enjoyed gardening, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Herbert Grimball and Elizabeth Hill Grimball; and a sister. Survivors include his wife, Tara Holt Grimball of Rincon, GA; sons, James F. Grimball, Jr. of Columbia, SC, Herbert Lee Grimball of Greenville, SC, and Foster Thomas Grimball of Rincon, GA; grandchildren, Schae Britt, Amy Malone, Brianna Malone, Jacob Malone, Hunter Early, and Hunter Grimball; great-grandchildren, Eli, Lexi, Lilly, and Sophia. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to any of the following organizations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Wounded Warrior Project
, or the ASPCA. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Hwy., John's Island, SC 29455. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421