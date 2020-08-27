1/
James Foster Grimball Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Foster "Jim" Grimball, Sr. RINCON, GA - James Foster "Jim" Grimball, Sr., 74, passed away August 2, 2020 at Effingham Hosptial. The California native was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from GA Ports after working on the waterfront his entire career. He loved to paint, enjoyed gardening, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Herbert Grimball and Elizabeth Hill Grimball; and a sister. Survivors include his wife, Tara Holt Grimball of Rincon, GA; sons, James F. Grimball, Jr. of Columbia, SC, Herbert Lee Grimball of Greenville, SC, and Foster Thomas Grimball of Rincon, GA; grandchildren, Schae Britt, Amy Malone, Brianna Malone, Jacob Malone, Hunter Early, and Hunter Grimball; great-grandchildren, Eli, Lexi, Lilly, and Sophia. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to any of the following organizations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Project, or the ASPCA. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Hwy., John's Island, SC 29455. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John's Parish Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved