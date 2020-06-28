James "Jim" Foster Williamson, Jr. COLUMBIA- James "Jim" Foster Williamson, Jr., 72, of Columbia, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born February 20, 1948, in Prince William County, Virginia, he was a son of the late James F. Williamson, Sr. and Mamie Caughman Williamson. Jim was a 1970 graduate of Clemson University where he received his bachelor's degree in Arts and Sciences and was member of the Kappa Sigma Nu. In 1973, he earned his MBA from The University of South Carolina. Jim was employed form 1975-1981 as Senior Vice President with Bankers Trust and for the last 39 years has been a self-employed Broker. He was an avid sports fan who especially loved his CLEMSON TIGERS. Jim loved to play billiards so much he literally had a building constructed at his residence for his billiards table. He was also a golfer and bowler. Jim will be remembered by his countless friends as a charismatic, fun loving guy who loved to have a great time. Jim was survived by a host of friends that he considered family. A memorial service for Jim will be held at 6 o'clock Sunday, June 28th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext. Columbia, SC with Rev. Donnie Faust officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the memorial beginning at 5 o'clock. If you are unable to attend the memorial service, a livestream may viewed by visiting Jim's Tribute page on the Shives Funeral Home website. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or by visiting https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.