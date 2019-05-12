Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis "Frank" Wilkes Sr.. View Sign Service Information Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 (803)-635-2411 Send Flowers Obituary

James Francis "Frank" Wilkes, Sr. WINNSBORO - James Francis "Frank" Wilkes, Sr., 90, of Winnsboro, SC passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Blair, October 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Thomas Broome Wilkes, Sr. and Myrtle Lucille Henry Wilkes. Frank graduated Monticello High School. After graduation he farmed and raised cattle and was truly a steward of the land he loved. He was employed by Winnsboro Plywood Company for several years. Frank entered the pulp-wood business in 1949 and in 1982 he formed Little River Wood Company. He retired from the wood business in 1998. He was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, elder and trustee. He was a former member of Fairfield County Farm Bureau and served as president in 1971. He served at Fairfield Electric Cooperative as vice president and also served on the Board of Directors for 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Lewis Wilkes; three daughters, Diane Wilkes Goebel (Ronnie), Barbara Wilkes Wheatley (Jim), and Kaye Wilkes Gaddy (Ricky); son, James Francis "June" Wilkes, Jr.; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Stella Harris Wilkes and Betty Lewis Davis; nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loving and devoted pets Red and Skeebo. In addition to his parents, Frank is predeceased by his twin brother, Thomas Broome Wilkes, Jr.; brother, Lambert Henry Wilkes; and sister, Mary Thomas Wilkes Eckles. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6-8 o'clock p.m. at Pope Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Salem Presbyterian Church conducted by Reverend Richard Hodges. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at Rice Estate and Lutheran Hospice for their love, care, and support shown to Frank and his family during his stay. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 276 State Highway 215 N. Blair, SC 29015; , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871; or to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Wilkes family.

