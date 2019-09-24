James Frank Magee SUMTER- James Frank Magee, age 79, went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Prisma Health Tuomey. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Bullock Funeral Home Chapel with interment in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Bullock Funeral Home. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com to view full obituary and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Published in The State on Sept. 24, 2019