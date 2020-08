Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Frank Major COLUMBIA, SC - Mr. James Frank Major, 95 of Columbia, SC passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He attend public school in Calhoun County, SC. James retired from Fort Jackson as an Auto body painter. He is survived by: his wife of 71 years of marriage, Mary Edmond Major.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store