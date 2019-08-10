James George "Jack" Cook CHAPIN A graveside service for James George Cook, 86, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Burgess Cemetery, 190 Addison Rd., New Zion, SC 29111. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. Mr. Cook was born October 31, 1932 in Kingstree, SC and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was a son of the late Mattie Stewart and James Robert Cook. He served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Cook was a member of Chapin Baptist Church and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He retired from SCE&G. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Cook is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Daniels Cook; sons, Michael Cook (Kay) of Simpsonville, Dwayne Cook of West Columbia; granddaughters, Clair Cook of OH, Morgan Cook (Jon) of Rock Hill, Mary Kathryn Cone (Brandon) of Chapin, Marla Schroeder (Chad) of Enid, OK; sisters, Vivian Reber of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Laura Hayes of Conyers, GA and aunt, Maty Alice McCaslin of Arnold, MD. He was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Cook. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2019