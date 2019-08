James George "Jack" Cook CHAPIN A graveside service for James George Cook, 86, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Burgess Cemetery, 190 Addison Rd., New Zion, SC 29111. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. Mr. Cook was born October 31, 1932 in Kingstree, SC and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was a son of the late Mattie Stewart and James Robert Cook. He served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Cook was a member of Chapin Baptist Church and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He retired from SCE&G. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Cook is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Daniels Cook; sons, Michael Cook (Kay) of Simpsonville, Dwayne Cook of West Columbia; granddaughters, Clair Cook of OH, Morgan Cook (Jon) of Rock Hill, Mary Kathryn Cone (Brandon) of Chapin, Marla Schroeder (Chad) of Enid, OK; sisters, Vivian Reber of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Laura Hayes of Conyers, GA and aunt, Maty Alice McCaslin of Arnold, MD. He was predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Cook. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net