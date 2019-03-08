James Grant Jr.

James (Jimmy) Henry Grant, Jr. HOPKINS Funeral service for Mr. James Henry Grant, Jr. will be held Saturday, 12:00 noon at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1218 Lyon Street. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Mr. Grant, born in Columbia, South Carolina, was a graduate of Keenan High School, USC, and was an Air Force Veteran. He retired from Dorn VA Medical Center after 34 years. Surviving are: his parents, James Grant, Sr. and Gladys Evans Williams; five sisters; three brothers; a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2019
