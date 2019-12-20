James Robert "Bert" Griggs III MOUNT PLEASANT - James Robert "Bert" Griggs III, 37, of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away on December 17th, 2019 at MUSC Hospital in Charleston. Bert is preceded in death by grandparents Doris Griggs, Maysel Johnson and Calhoun Johnson. Bert is survived by wife Lorrie Griggs, daughter Harper Griggs, parents Cindy and Bobby Griggs, sister Leigh Cason (Lander), in-laws Patsy and Bill Dixson, brother-in-law Will Dixson (Susan), nieces Griggs Cason and Mary Dixson, nephews Louie Cason and Liam Dixson as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation for friends and family will be held at Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home in Hartsville, SC on Friday, December 20th from 5-7pm. Bert's funeral, followed by a cemetery burial, will be on Saturday, December 21st at 2pm at Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Published in The State on Dec. 20, 2019