James H. Foster WEST COLUMBIA - James Henry Foster, a World War II veteran who spent his career researching and working in agriculture, died on December 31, 2019. A man of strength, perseverance, and humor, he was devoted to his wife and family. James served with the 96th Infantry Division and received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the Battle of Okinawa. James is survived by four children, Rilla Foster, Janice (Bill) Foster Miiller, Tim (Teresa) Foster, and Carol (Ken) Young, 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Irene, his wife of 64 years, and second wife, Frances "Sue" Timmerman, whom he married in 2015. A celebration of his life will be held February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Saluda River Baptist Church, 3459 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cayce Memorial American Legion, PO Box 3242, West Columbia, SC 29171 or to the Saluda River Baptist Church.

